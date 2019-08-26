Tybee Island thanks restaurants for cutting plastic use

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Kids and parents from the Tybee Island Maritime Academy, along with Mayor Jason Buelterman, presented letters of appreciation to three Tybee restaurants.
The TIMA Environment Club thanked Salt Island Fish and Beer, North Beach Bar and Grill, and Coco’s Sunset Grill, for using paper straws and reducing the use of plastics in their businesses.
Mayor Buelterman says these efforts mean a lot to the community.
“I think it’s important to show our appreciation to businesses that are stepping up, to do right by the environment,” said Jason Buelterman, Mayor of Tybee Island. “One of the main reasons people come to Tybee is for the beach and the beautiful environment, and they’re doing their part.”
Tybee Island debated on banning plastic bags several years ago, but that proposal was met with resistance from some local business owners.
