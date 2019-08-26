With qualifying deadline up, Chatham Board of Elections looks to November election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The qualifying deadline to run for public office in Chatham County is now behind, and cities are wrapping up their lists of candidates running for public office.
There are a lot of changes on the horizon as well for voters state-wide when it comes to how people vote, but not locally just yet.
WTOC spoke to the Chatham County Board of Elections chairman to see what changes voters can expect this November.
Most municipalities have their lists of candidates finalized, with certain exceptions.
Thunderbolt, for instance, doesn't have any spots up for re-election this year, so voters there won't see any new names on the ballot.
Tybee will have a special election running at the same time as the municipal election. Current Councilwoman Shirley Sessions is running for mayor and will have to vacate her council seat to do so, leaving it open for another taker.
New voting technology is also on the horizon, but not for this upcoming election.
“We have not gotten our hands on the first machine yet, but I think we still expect to get the first machine in to see what it is this month, later this month. And then we’ll see what it does and how to work it, and training our poll workers how to use it," said Chatham County Board of Elections Chairman Thomas J. Mahoney III.
Mahoney also addressed people waiting in line for long periods of time here in Pooler. He said instead of creating new polling locations, the Board of Elections is working with the City of Pooler to make sure that that doesn’t happen at the upcoming election, and he explained how.
Mahoney said, “We are moving forward in November with additional machines, and with additional personnel. We’re going to have...Pooler’s offered to help and we’re going to take them up on that, we’re going to get them to help at the three precincts that they will have.”
Additionally, Mahoney said they’re working with the Board of Registrars to provide a week of early voting at Pooler City Hall this November.
He said the goal is to get the new precinct and polling locations finalized next March.
Mahoney added they are still looking for poll volunteers.
