Beaufort Co. superintendent touring the district to hear from parents, community members

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County's superintendent is gearing up for a very busy next few weeks.
Over the next month, Dr. Frank Rodriguez will be traveling the district to meet and hear from parents. He’s calling it his “Listening and Learning Tour.”
These meetings are open to anyone. The superintendent says he wants to hear from parents as well as business owners and others in the community.
Superintendent Rodriguez was hired by the board earlier this year and has already been touring the schools in the district meeting with teachers and students. He says he’s heard about the district’s strengths and weaknesses from the school staff and now he wants to hear from others in the community.
The superintendent says he’s all about spending more time away from his office and more time in the schools.
“I think one of the things that my community sees from me personally is it’s a priority for me to get out, get in front of them, engage with them, visit the schools, walk classrooms, and see the instruction taking place,” Dr. Rodriguez said.
The first meeting of the “Listening and Learning Tour" is on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at Bluffton High School. All other upcoming meetings are as follows:
- Hilton Head Island High School on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.
- Battery Creek High School on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.
- May River High on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.
- St. Helena Elementary on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
- Bluffton Middle School (en español) on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.
- Whale Branch Early College High on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.
- Beaufort High School on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.
