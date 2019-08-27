Beto O’Rourke calls for tighter gun control measures during stop in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is calling for tighter gun control measures.
The democrat took the stage Monday night at the College of Charleston for a town hall that was open to the public.
This is his first visit here since the mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso which left 22 people dead.
O’Rourke says he supports not only universal background checks, but also a buy back program for assault rifles.
He says he also would want to see the Charleston loophole closed, that’s the rule that let Emanuel AME church shooter Dylann Roof buy a gun when his background check was not done in time.
“No child should fear going to school, no one should fear going to church, no one should fear going to Walmart,” O’Rourke said."Yet, that’s where we are in our country. So we can either be complicit or we can take action, and I propose we take action."
Presidential candidate Julian Castro will take part in the College of Charleston series on Friday.
