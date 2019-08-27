Bulloch County man arrested on rape charge

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 37-year-old Statesboro man has been arrested on a rape charge.
On Oct. 6, 2018, Statesboro Police met with a juvenile female victim and her mother regarding an alleged sexual assault that happened at a home on Zetterower Road. Police say the juvenile indicated she had been sexually assaulted.
After testing by the GBI’s Crime Lab, detectives were able to develop probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Raesean Fulwood. On Aug. 26, 2019, officers found and arrested Fulwood. He was taken to the Bulloch County Jail without incident.
Fulwood will remain in jail pending further judicial action.
Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Dustin Cross at 912.764.9911.
