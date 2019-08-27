CAT bus stops to be removed in Thunderbolt

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will remove 12 bus stops located in Thunderbolt in October.
The removal is due to the area being outside of the tax district that funds CAT’s operations, according to a news release from CAT.
The removal was approved by the board of directors on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
CAT Interim Executive Director/CEO Michael Brown said in the release, ““Unfortunately, CAT is prohibited by the state constitution from continuing operations within Thunderbolt under the present circumstances. For service to continue, Thunderbolt would have to become a part of the transit district and be subject to the associated tax levied by Chatham County to help pay for the service.”
Below is a list of the impacted stops and the closest alternative stop:
The stops are mostly located on or near an almost-mile-long section of Whatley Avenue, between Victory Drive and Falligant Avenue.
The CAT bus route, 12 Henry, which currently serves the stops, will continue to operate. Buses will continue to travel along the existing 12 Henry route, but will not be able to stop in Thunderbolt.
Stops on Falligant Avenue at the northern entrance of Savannah State University are not in Thunderbolt and will remain in service.
The stops are scheduled to be removed on Saturday, Oct. 12, after a 45-day public notice period.
CAT officials are scheduled to be at the Thunderbolt Town Council meeting on Sept. 11 to answer any resident questions and further explain the change.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.