Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-27-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will dissipate today. A cold front will settle in Wednesday night through Saturday. Tropical Storm Dorian will be the big wx topic but the forecast is still uncertain.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs 87-89.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows 71-75.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 87-92.
Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Sunday and Monday's forecast will depend on the exact track Dorian.
Tropics:
Dorian is now moving into the Caribbean Sea where some strengthening is forecast as it nears Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic late Wednesday. Interaction with land should weaken the storm a bit. Dorian is then forecast to move into the Bahamas this weekend where strengthening is forecast. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast track and intensity of Dorian so please continue to get regular updates.
Tropical Depression 6 is slowly moving to the north with 35 mph winds. TD 6 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Erin by Wednesday. This storm will remain off the east coast of the US and become extratropical by Friday.
