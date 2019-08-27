Evans Co. Board of Education rejects petition request to remove superintendent

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Evans County School District superintendent appears to be keeping his job.
The Board of Education announced Monday night they are rejecting a request by petition asking for the resignation of the superintendent
That petition was brought by parents and community members to the board at the last meeting on Aug. 12.
Many parents had issue with superintendent Dr. Marty Waters. He has made policy and personnel changes in the board office that have upset some parents.
Again, the board rejected the petition. Part of a statement read Monday night at the board meeting said, “decisions aren’t based on petitions. They’re based on the best interest of our students, employees, and citizens."
