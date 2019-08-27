Former Colleton Co. library employee settles civil rights suit

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A former employee of the Colleton County Library received a $10,000 settlement after she filed a federal complaint.
Erika Davis filed the complaint in October of 2017 after she was fired in March of that year.
The complaint named the library, Colleton County and the Library’s Board of Trustees, claiming they violated Davis’ first, ninth, tenth and fourteenth amendment rights, harassed and intimidated her.
Davis made several accusations in the complaint including that she was held hostage in her office and that others made racial remarks about her.
Davis claimed she reported all of these incidents and nothing was done. She further says these incidents caused stress and anxiety and she was forced to take antidepressants.
According to the State’s Insurance reserve fund she was paid $10,000 in addition to $9,000 in legal fees.
The Colleton County Library did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.