Law enforcement agencies across the South gearing up for Labor Day Weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday night, agencies in Georgia, including the Georgia State Patrol and Savannah Police held a safety checkpoint at the state line with agencies from South Carolina, such as state troopers and the Hardeeville Police.
Just like for any other holiday, they are trying to stop drinking and driving. Monday’s checkpoint was a four-state initiative where agencies met together.
These traffic checkpoints on the state line have happened every year for the last almost 30 years, and they look different than most according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
“Hands Across the Border is important because to let the public know that no matter what uniform we are wearing or what jurisdiction we work in, we all have the same common goal. and that’s reducing traffic crashes, and ultimately, reducing traffic fatalities on our roadways," said Lance Cpl. Southern.
More than 100 officers, deputies and troopers at the bottom of the Talmadge Bridge were checking for drunk driving, no seat belts, distracted driving, and speeding.
“Our goal is not to write as many tickets as we can. Our goal is to make people safe when they travel through all of these states, and that they are going to get to their destination safe and in the proper way," said Cpt. Thornell King, Georgia State Patrol.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, during last year’s Labor Day Weekend, the state saw almost 1,000 crashes and 12 deaths in 72 hours.
“It’s imperative that we work together, because no one person and no one agency can combat fatalities or the reduction of fatalities,” said Cpt. Shawna Gadsden, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
As the holiday weekend approaches, law enforcement wants drivers to be safe and know they are all working together to do the same for them.
“It’s the camaraderie that we have. It just shows that no matter what kind of uniform you are wearing, we are all one. That just makes your heart throb that you’ve got those brothers in other states and local municipalities and that are all here together, and our goal is just the safety of the citizens of our states,” said King.
Monday was just night one of five nights for Hands Across the Border.
Many more agencies will shake hands at borders in South Carolina and Georgia, as well as Florida and North Carolina as they gear up for 72 hours of Labor Day enforcement this weekend.
