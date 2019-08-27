Legendary Vidalia coach Chunk Reid dies

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - When most think of Vidalia, they think of onions.
When folks in Vidalia think of the Indians, they think of Chunk Reid.
The legendary Indians’ girls basketball coach and athletic director died Tuesday afternoon. He was 75 years old.
Reid coached the Indians for 50 years and racked up a state record 881 wins. Vidalia won 11 region titles during Reid’s tenure and made the state playoffs 33 times, including a state championship appearance in 2010.
He was inducted into the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.
Reid served as Vidalia’s athletic director for 22 years, overseeing the period of the Indians’ greatest success. VHS won 16 state championships during his time as AD, and were the Region All-Activities Champions 15 times.
Reid retired from coaching in 2017, and stepped down as athletic director after the 2018-2019 school year citing health concerns.
