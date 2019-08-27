Police searching for suspect connected to theft at Wyld Dock Bar

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County law enforcement is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with several thefts, including a theft at Wyld Dock Bar.
Chatham County Marine Patrol released a surveillance image of the suspect. The man is wanted for theft at Wyld Dock Bar but also other thefts around the county. Things stolen include boats, equipment, and other items, according to the Chatham County Police Department.
Anyone with information on the thefts or the identity of the man in the photo is asked to contact Cpl. Blackburn at 912-353-1004.
