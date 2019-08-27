Recycling, litter service closing on Interchange Court in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A change is coming for people who own homes in Savannah.
One of the recycling and litter service facilities will be closing. The last day for service at 14 Interchange Court will be this Friday, Aug. 30.
The city of Savannah says the facility is closing due to projects in conjunction with the new arena and Canal District development.
The following alternate recycling drop-off locations are open to Savannah residents:
- Bacon Park Transfer Station located at 6400 Skidaway Road
- Barnes Restaurant located at 5320 Waters Avenue
- Capital Street Fire Station located at 2235 Capital Street
- Coffee Bluff Fire Station located at 13710 Coffee Bluff Road
- Congregation Agudath Achim located at 9 Lee Boulevard
- Savannah Hilton Head Airport located at 400 Airways Avenue
- The Dean Forest Landfill located at 1327 Dean Forest Road is available to Savannah residents and paid subscribers from the unincorporated portions of Chatham County.
Valid identification is required at all locations.
For more information, please call 912-651-6579.
