SCCPSS working with Red Cross to help children affected by Liberty Oaks fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Days after a lightning strike damaged a unit at the Liberty Oaks Apartments on Garrard Avenue, families are trying to rebuild.
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is working with the Red Cross to help the 17 children who lost everything in the fire.
SCCPSS Student Affairs says they have been in contact with the Red Cross for the affected students. SCCPSS says whenever a natural disaster like this happens in the community, they make sure school districts are aware. They say when they were told about the fire, they immediately got the ball rolling with providing supplies and clothes for the students affected. Things like uniforms and school supplies were at the top of the list as far as providing help for the families.
Dr. Quentina Miller-Fields, with SCCPSS, says their goal is to eliminate those barriers that hold students back from academic success.
“If you’ve lost everything due to a house fire, you don’t have the necessary school clothing, nor do you have the necessary school items, so of course, education would not be on the top of your list, so what we want to do is provide them with those things so they can go back to school and be productive students,” Dr. Miller-Fields said.
Dr. Miller-Fields says if you want to help the families out, you can bring items to the East Broad Student Services Center. They do not accept money.
