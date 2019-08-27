TSA at Savannah/HHI airport find gun in carry-on bag

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Transportation Security Agency at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport would like to remind travelers to search their bags prior to check-in for any potential weapons or prohibited items prior to walking through any security checkpoints.
They say this provides a safe environment for all passengers.
This reminder comes after TSA found a loaded gun in a passenger’s carry-on bag at the airport on Tuesday morning.
Airport police took possession of the bag, escorting the passenger out of the checkpoint area.
While firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags.
This is the tenth firearm detected by TSA officers at SAV security checkpoints in 2019. A total of 19 were found there last year.
