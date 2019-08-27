Tuesday: Humidity, Scattered Storms Return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mix of clouds, temperatures are warmer and it feels muggier than yesterday morning. Plan on temperatures in the mid and upper 70s through the morning commute.
An isolated shower is possible this morning, followed by scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Temperatures warm into the mid-80s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
The forecast dries out a bit this evening, ahead of more isolated showers Wednesday morning and scattered storms Wednesday afternoon. Temps peak in the upper 80s to near 90°.
Thursday and Friday will be warmer and drier days, followed by a possible increase in moisture this weekend. We’ll also be watching whatever becomes of Dorian in the southwest Atlantic this weekend.
TROPICS -
Tropical Depression 6 is forecast to become a tropical storm in the western Atlantic; moving away from the states – not a threat to the east coast.
Tropical Storm Dorian is approaching the Lesser Antilles today and is forecast to become a hurricane and approach the D.R. later this week. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the long-term forecast. Keep an eye on the WTOC weather app and all forecasts.
Have a great day,
Cutter