Tuesday Morning: Dorian continues west-northwest, into the Caribbean

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Depression Six is pulling away from the United States and is forecast to develop into a tropical storm within the next couple of days, bringing no direct impacts to the East Coast of the United States.
Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west-northwest Tuesday morning and is forecast to take on a more northwest heading over the next 48-hours, strengthening as it approaches the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Dorian is forecast to weaken after impacting the Greater Antilles; possibly Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic directly. The system will be dealing with some wind shear and dry air, in addition to interacting with land. These factors will tend to limit Dorian becoming stronger.
There is quite a bit of uncertainty in Dorian’s evolution Friday into this weekend, after it emerges into the far southwestern Atlantic near the Bahamas. The current forecast has a “strong” Tropical Storm Dorian approaching the Florida coast early Sunday morning.
*This forecast is highly uncertain, future adjustments are expected.
The WTOC Weather Team will be watching for:
· Dorian’s structure after impacting the Dominican Republic
· Ingredients that are in-place across the southwestern Atlantic ahead of Dorian
· A cold front, or trough of low pressure, that could impact Dorian’s long-term track
The United States will need to watch Dorian’s progress over the next week. While nowhere near certain, some impacts to the United States are possible between August 31st and September 3rd.
There is no reason for anyone to worry, simply get an updated look at the tropical forecast every day – as you should already be doing during hurricane season.
