Tybee Island officials preparing for possible storm impact ahead of Labor Day Weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - As Tropical Storm Dorian impacts the Caribbean, WTOC is looking ahead to make sure we are prepared here in the Coastal Empire.
As of now, we don’t have a clear idea of where Dorian will go, but WTOC’s Chief Meteorologist Dave Turley says there is a possibility Tybee Island will see higher tides this coming Labor Day Weekend, as well as a higher rip current risk. Chatham Emergency Management says people should take caution no matter what.
Tybee Island is what CEMA refers to as “our first line of defense.” The barrier island gets hit first anytime a storm passes through our area, and with Labor Day Weekend coming up, CEMA wants to make sure residents and tourists know what to do in case of an emergency.
Anytime there is a hurricane or tropical storm warning, CEMA recommends that those in the area have a plan and know what to do in case of an evacuation, but the organization also knows that this weekend is a big travel weekend for Tybee. They say tourists need to pay attention to the weather, even if it doesn’t look like a storm will hit, because tides and currents may be impacted or moving differently due to the weather south of the coast.
“Be aware of rip currents," CEMA Director Dennis Jones said. "Be aware of what the tides are, making sure that you have access on and off the island. If something were to happen where Highway 80 going out to Tybee Island becomes impossible, just have a plan for that. That happens with any high tide, with any significantly high tide sequence, so we encourage people to be aware that a storm is coming in this general direction.”
CEMA has already started preparing for any possible storm, not only by monitoring the storm’s formation, but also by contacting local partners up and down the Georgia and South Carolina coasts to make sure everyone is aware of the threat and of one another’s emergency protocols.
CEMA’s director has already spoken with Tybee’s town manager and the mayor so that they are all informed on what each organization will be doing in case a storm does hit.
Labor Day Weekend is a “last hurrah” of sorts for the island, since we’re almost at the end of the tourist season. Dorian could also impact the expected economic push that comes along with the holiday.
“Typically, this weekend, we have larger crowds than we would have on any other weekend," Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman said.
Business owners say the weekend is a large source of income for the hospitality industry.
“Huge. I mean, it’s one of our bigger weekends. We’re usually booked out,” said Keith Gay, a partner of Tybee Rentals.
Gay is worried about what Dorian could do if it develops and heads this way.
“If we were to have a significant storm, i.e. a Category 1 or something like that, my guess is they would consider an evacuation. That would be horrible,” he said.
He says for the most part, the island knows how to respond to these tropical threats.
“We are kind of used to this thing this time of year. Ideally, this will end up being a rain and wind event," Gay said.
Mayor Buelterman says even if the skies are clear, the water may be more dangerous than usual.
“We’ll still probably experience impacts from it in terms of stronger rip currents, bigger waves," he said.
That exact scenario has hurt the island before on Labor Day Weekend.
“That particular weekend, we had dozens of rescues.”
That’s why the island is on high alert.
“So we will see what the forecast looks like in terms of recurrence, and if we see that’s going to be a problem, we will be putting out notices to the public, flying the warning flags, etc."
The mayor says anyone who is planning to visit Tybee Island for Labor Day should keep an eye on how Dorian changes.
“I would encourage people to give it a few days, see how the track’s looking, before they make any decisions on their travel plans," Mayor Buelterman said.
The mayor also says this weekend is a huge benefit to bars and restaurants on the island, and it could be a big blow if people decided not to come or if they lost part of the weekend because of the storm.
