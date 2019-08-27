Tybee Island officials preparing for possible storm impact ahead of Labor Day Weekend

Anytime there is a hurricane or tropical storm warning, CEMA recommends that those in the area have a plan and know what to do in case of an evacuation, but the organization also knows that this weekend is a big travel weekend for Tybee. They say tourists need to pay attention to the weather, even if it doesn’t look like a storm will hit, because tides and currents may be impacted or moving differently due to the weather south of the coast.