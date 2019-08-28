Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office gives storm preparation tips

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to pass over or near western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
The Emergency Management Division of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office participated in a conference call Tuesday with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to talk about potential impacts of Dorian in the Lowcountry.
It’s still a little too early to tell what impacts the storm may have on our area, but the sheriff’s office says they will continue to monitor Dorian and keep you updated through the following sites:
The sheriff’s office says in the event of a public safety emergency or natural disaster, look to federal, state, county, and municipal government officials and trusted news outlets. They urge you to avoid information spread through social media, unless it comes from a trusted source.
Officials say you should have a personal plan. For information on how to do that, you can download the sheriff’s office’s emergency management mobile app here.
Make sure to also download WTOC's First Alert Weather app for all your up-to-the-minute updates and developments.
