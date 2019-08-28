CEMA enters Enhanced Monitoring Phase for Tropical Storm Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Emergency Management Agency says it entered the Enhanced Monitoring Phase (OPCON 4) at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches the east coast of the United States.
Emergency management officials say everyone in Chatham County should review their personal emergency plans at this time to be prepared for any impacts to our area.
As a common practice, CEMA encourages individuals, families, and businesses to review their storm preparation activities:
- Monitor local authorities for advice and protective actions.
- Prepare or inspect your emergency supply kit, and do not forget your pet’s kit too.
- Create or update your family evacuation plan, detailing how and where you will evacuate and where you could meet if separated.
- Document important belongings and consider taking pictures or video of your home.
- Inspect your property for loose, lightweight items that could become airborne.
- If you have functional access or medical needs call the Chatham County Public Health Department to sign up for the registry, 1-833-CHD-REGISTER
CEMA’s Enhanced Monitoring Phase activities will include:
- Monitoring the storm with each advisory
- Sending regular updates via social media and posting relevant information on CEMA’s Website.
