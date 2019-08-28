Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 8-28-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push south of the area tonight and stall to our south through Sunday. Our forecast Sunday through Tuesday will depend on the track on Dorian.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs 87-92.
Tonight will see skies become mostly clear overnight, lows 69-76.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 87-92.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tropics:
Tropical storm Dorian will continue to the northwest and come very close to Puerto Rico tonight. Dorian will then move near the Bahamas by the weekend and become a major hurricane. The official forecast track takes Dorian into north Florida Monday as a category 3 hurricane.
THIS FORECAST IS NOT SET IN STONE AND MAY CHANGE! Please continue to get daily updates for any impacts on our area. Tides will be astronomically high through Monday and Dorian is likely to make tides even higher.
Tropical Depression Erin remains no threat to our area. Erin will become post tropical as it heads towards Nova Scotia by Friday.
