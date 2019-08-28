Deputies, National Guard discover 540 marijuana plants during operation in N.C.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of marijuana plants have been seized after a joint operation between the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the National Guard.
The sheriff’s office along with the National Guard’s Counter Narcotics Air Wing Unit conducted Domestic Marijuana Eradication Operations in various areas of Robeson County.
As a result of the operation, 540 marijuana plants were located and seized. The sizes of the plants range from four to 15 feet tall.
Authorities said at full maturity the plants were capable of producing about $1 million in marijuana.
“We continue to utilize all available resources in our quest to clean up our county. Operations such as this will have a huge impact on those trying to profit from the illegal drug trade. This is only the beginning as we expect to make (an) arrest soon,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement.
Investigations into where the plants were located are still ongoing and future arrests are expected.
Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.
