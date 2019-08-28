Forest Acres Police release composite sketch of church shooting suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department has released a composite sketch of Centro Cristiano De Columbia church shooting suspect.
According to officials, this individual was seen in the parking lot by a church member.
The same individual was seen going into the trunk of a Toyota Prius before the shooting and robbery.
SLED forensic artist developed the sketch from witnesses.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy at (803)-782-9444 or Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
