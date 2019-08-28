Guyton interim chief to remain in position

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mayor of Guyton and the City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss whether the interim police chief should stay in his position.
This stems from an incident report from a home that was broken into involving a juvenile. In body cam video, interim chief, Joseph Coppola talks about finding a blunt on the minor. However, the incident report said no drugs were found.
The mayor wanted Coppola removed, but the council voted to keep him as interim police chief.
“I really back the council on the decision they made. I really think everybody has the opportunity of freedom of speech. I firmly believe that you will reap what you sew, and you have to do the right thing," said resident, Jonas Jones.
Tuesday night’s meeting was held at the Leisure Services Community Room.
