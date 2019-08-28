Missing 5-year-old twins possibly spotted in Conway area, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating 5-year-old twins who are believed to be in the Conway or Myrtle Beach areas.
Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said authorities received a tip call Tuesday afternoon that the twins were spotted in the Conway area. Police are investigating that claim.
According to a press release, Kash Kayden Small and Kruiz Jayden Small are described as identical twins. They were last seen with their father, Jermaine Small, on Aug. 20, in Covington, Ga.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.
