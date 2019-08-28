Liberty County to help City of Hinesville with drainage project on Sequoia Circle

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County is stepping up to help with a drainage project in the city of Hinesville.
The drainage project will take place on Sequoia Circle, which is not too far from Highway 84.
Drainage ditches are a part of phase two of the project. The city says improvements of the ditches should happen in about eight phases.
“Each time it rains, everything from the north side of Hinesville, Allenhurst, and Walthourville floats through that part of the community,” said Keith Jenkins, City Councilman, Hinesville.
Jenkins and an engineer worked near Sequoia Circle Wednesday, measuring the drains in the neighborhood. He says crews will soon install new drainage pipes since the neighborhood was built in the 1980s with open ditches and metal pipes that have deteriorated over time. The new pipes will properly move rainwater away from homes.
“The soil, or the dirt that is eroding away from the ditch, gets close to people houses, so I felt like this is a very important project that I need to concentrate more on. It took years and years to get some of the money.”
That’s why the county stepped in to help and approved the $50,000 funding request.
“Phase two of the project is going to cost about $139,000, and the whole project is about $800,000. It’s going to be about $800,000."
Jenkins says there are more phases to be completed, but the city is starting with the worst part of the community first.
