Lowcountry first responders preparing for potential storm impacts

“As the storm gets closer, we start looking at our equipment, making sure the saws start, we’ve got enough fuel, we’ve got enough cribbing, we’ve got enough rescue equipment to sustain ourselves. If a storm were to hit, for example, this fire station may be on its own for quite some time, so it needs enough supplies to be able to sustain whatever emergencies come down the road during that time period, as well as handle the emergency call volume and be able to live in the fire station isolated by themselves for awhile," Byrne said.