Partnership approved between Richmond Hill Fire, Chatham Fire

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents in both Chatham County and Richmond Hill are receiving more fire protection.
The city of Richmond Hill and Chatham Emergency Services have come to a mutual aid agreement to offer each other's services when needed.
WTOC spoke with Richmond Hill Fire Chief Brendon Greene to learn more about the newest partnership. He says earlier this year, city council approved the fire fee in Richmond Hill. That additional revenue for fire services helps add more staff, going from five firefighters on a shift to six.
Chief Greene says the city already has mutual aid agreements with the county, Fort Stewart, and the city of Pembroke. And just last week, city council approved for another partnership between Richmond Hill Fire and Chatham Fire. The agreement states that either party will only be called to assist if needed by the other.
The fire chief says this is just another way to provide more protection for Richmond Hill residents, business owners and their property. He says this mutual aid agreement can be suspended at any time between either party.
