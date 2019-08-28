Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School breaks ground on new CATE building

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Jasper County students interested in science and technology have something to look forward to.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School broke ground on the new CATE building on Wednesday, and that’s just the beginning.
This project has been years in the making, and now it will provide new opportunities for students in Jasper.
The CATE building, otherwise known as the Career and Advanced Technology Education Center, will start construction now that the county has officially held it’s groundbreaking. The building is part of a $10 million project and is giving Jasper County a leg up in education.
The building will focus on giving students a more advanced STEM education, which means “science, technology, engineering, and math.” It will also incorporate classrooms designed to teach skills like health science, IT, and transportation.
City officials and district officials were all in attendance to participate in the groundbreaking. They say the new building is really special to the county.
“I will say that one of the good things about that is now, we are able to afford our students not only with the opportunity for enrichment in their regular academic activities, but they’re also able to embrace that career technology component as well, and still participate in our Beaufort Jasper ACE component we share as well,” Jasper County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson said.
The contracting company, Fraser Construction, says the building is intended to provide students with skills that support well paying jobs right out of high school.
We don’t have an opening date for the building, but they’re hoping to have it in the spring.
