Savannah Philharmonic looking to expand services outside Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill could soon become more music.
City council is currently looking at ways to incorporate more arts in the city. Mayor Russ Carpenter says the city has been trying to bring more artistic programs to the area for some time now, and they’re looking at forming a partnership with the Savannah Philharmonic.
The Savannah Philharmonic is very big on bringing music to different communities.
Last week, Savannah Philharmonic Executive Director Terri O’Neil did a presentation for city council members about the partnership, stating the orchestra would provide the entertainment and the city would provide the venues.
O’Neal says this partnership would be the first time the philharmonic would expand its services outside Chatham County, and she’s hoping for it.
The mayor says city council will work with the orchestra to look at possible dates. You can probably expect to see the philharmonic in Richmond Hill starting in 2021.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.