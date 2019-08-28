Statesboro Police charge man with child molestation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police are charging a man with child molestation after the mother of a juvenile female was shown a lewd Snapchat video of the two together.
The video was made in the early months of 2019. The girl’s mother identified the man in the video as 19-year-old Ahmed Boykin.
An investigation uncovered what Statesboro Police say was probable cause to issue a warrant for Boykin’s arrest.
Boykin was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Bulloch County Jail.
Anyone with further information on this case should contact Detective Keith Holloway at 912-764-9911.
