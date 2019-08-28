Toombs County officials urge residents to prepare for storms, but not to panic

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials in Toombs County are urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Dorian, but not to panic.
Emergency officials already have their mobile command post and more ready to roll in case Dorian decides to come our way. A trailer of cots and other shelter supplies sits ready, but they hope they won’t need them.
Last October, WTOC showed you Toombs emergency crews riding out Hurricane Michael overnight. Their plans will be similar this time. Red Cross will open shelters if needed and will be ready to help keep people safe and respond to the worst.
“I’m just touching base with everybody and saying, 'don’t be surprised if Saturday at 12:00, I call to say we’re putting this plan into action,” said Toombs County EMA Director, Lynn Moore.
Moore says they will keep monitoring Dorian’s path and will plan accordingly. He says people don’t have to go overboard with supplies - just have a few days worth of the essentials to get through a storm.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.