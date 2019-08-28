Top Teacher: Olivia Osborne, Sand Hill Elementary, Effingham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The school year has started, and WTOC is kicking off our Top Teacher awards.
This week’s Top Teacher is Olivia Osborne, an Effingham County educator who is giving back in the same county where she went to school.
Osborne is happy to be back in class teaching the 4th Grade at Sand Hill Elementary School, but she’s also ready to get the kids serious about learning.
“It’s very challenging and rewarding. I love teaching and I love my students, and I can’t picture myself doing anything else,” she said.
Osborne is an Effingham County girl. From Kindergarten to high school, she attended South Effingham. Her love of teaching started at an early age.
“My mom and grandmother are both teachers, so the way they always talked about their students, made them feel like they were a part of my family. They really inspired me to be a teacher,” she said.
Osborne says the best part is seeing her children grow.
“As the year goes on, you’ll get into a rhythm, and once you see how much growth your children make, it makes it all worth it,” she said.
“Mrs. Osborne is a really nice teacher, and she would do anything to help them read better. I was struggling with reading, and she would help me get better at it, because at first, I really couldn’t read. and she just helped me read a lot better," said student, Barry Wynn.
“I want them to know that I care about them. I want them to know that I care about how much they learn, and I want them to know that me pushing them is not just me being mean, but me wanting them to be better,” Osborne said.
