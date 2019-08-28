Wednesday Morning - Dorian is approaching Puerto Rico

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Dorian is gradually strengthening and moving towards Puerto Rico Wednesday morning.
A general northwest track is likely through Thursday evening as it emerges in the southwestern Atlantic.
*There is a lot of uncertainty in the extended portion of the forecast*.
After emerging into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning, Dorian is forecast to bend back to the west towards the Florida Peninsula, gradually, through Saturday.
A landfall between south Florida and the Georgia, South Carolina coasts are all still possible. Exact location and impacts are still unknown and will be through Thursday.
What sort of impacts will the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry see?
All options are still on the table. If Dorian makes landfall in south Florida, we’ll see little to nothing. If it remains offshore by more than 100 miles, then little to nothing. But, if Dorian makes landfall anywhere between St. Augustine and Charleston – various levels of severe weather would be possible. If impacts do occur – the worst of it will be between midday Sunday and midday Monday.
At least indirect impacts to the U.S. southeast coast are likely this weekend and early next week. The extent of impact is still unknown. Impacts are most-likely to occur later Sunday into Labor Day Monday.
We’ll be watching Dorian’s progress, closely, for the next few several days.
What should you do right now?
Check the forecast at least twice a day; once in the morning and another time in the evening. Review your hurricane supply list and general safety plan. This advice would be given for any storm in the Atlantic that has the potential to impact our region.
