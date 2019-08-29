ALDI cuts ribbon on new grocery store in Statesboro

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - ALDI cut the ribbon on its new grocery market in Statesboro on Thursday afternoon.
It’s the first of three stores the company will open in the WTOC viewing area.
The chain started in Europe, but has spread across America as well. Each store will fire 15-20 full-time staff members.
Company leaders tell WTOC they’re glad to finally be in Southeast Georgia.
“There was a clear gap in the market. We have locations in Florida and in the Atlanta market, but we were clearly missing out on an opportunity to expand into the Savannah and Statesboro markets,” ALDI Real Estate Director Al Keeler said.
ALDI plans to open Pooler and Savannah locations later this fall.
Previous story:
