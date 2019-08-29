Arresting deputy in Werts’ case is under internal investigation

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The deputy who arrested Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts nearly a month ago is under an internal investigation, WTOC has confirmed.
The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says Werts’ arrest and Deputy Charles Browder III’s actions and conduct during that arrest are the subject of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the agency. The Eagles’ junior quarterback was arrested for misdemeanor cocaine possession and speeding after being pulled over by Browder on July 31.
Chief Deputy Toby Horne says the agency’s policy is to complete those investigations within 45 days, but he did not know when the investigation was opened.
A white substance on the hood of Werts’ car that field tested positive for cocaine was determined by a SLED test to not be a controlled substance. The cocaine charge was dropped on Aug. 9.
Horne says the Werts’ case has led the Saluda Co. Sheriff’s Office to re-examine their use of the field drug kits like the one in Werts’ case. He says no policy change has been made, but the agency is “studying” the matter.
