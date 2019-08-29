Bryan County officials reminding people of CodeRED alert system ahead of Hurricane Dorian

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Hurricane Dorian continues to have the potential to make its way to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, officials in Bryan County want people to stay informed.
Bryan County EMA Director Freddy Howell said the way the CodeRED notifications work, is any resident, whether you live in Bryan county or not, can go to their website, click ‘I want to’ at the top right hand corner, click code red, then register with Bryan County CodeRED.
After that, you will create a username and sign up for notifications through email, text message, or both.
Chief Howell says once someone does register, personal information is strictly kept private.
“CodeRED is a notification system, and it’s for instant notifications. Everybody likes instant notification. They want to be involved, they want to be in the know," Howell said. “It’s a joint effort with the City of Richmond Hill, City of Pembroke, and it’s free."
Tamala Montgomery is a fan of the alert system. She’s had it since the city first launched the program two years ago.
“I have three kids at home, so I don’t watch TV, I don’t watch the news, so CodeRED sends me a text. It also sends me an email, and we almost always have our phones on us so I’m able to pull that right away and get what I need," Montgomery said.
Howell says from a gas leak, thunderstorm, or even a hurricane, they want to make sure residents are well prepared for anything.
“You have to be prepared. This is mother nature, God only knows where this storm is going to go," Howell said.
Howell says if people are having trouble registering, using a business address, restaurant, or even City Hall address might fix the problem.
