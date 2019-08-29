City of Pooler fears adding new polling locations right now would lead to invalid election

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Election day is coming up Nov. 5, but for Pooler voters, heading to the polls will look almost exactly the same.
“I can’t help but think maybe we delayed too many times, which didn’t allow us to move forward,” said Antwan Lang, Chatham County Board of Elections member.
That’s not good news considering how long the lines were in prior elections. After last year’s election, it was common knowledge that Pooler would be getting more locations. Due to a law officially changing on July 1, Board of Elections members are kicking themselves as they gear up for another year of not having enough polling locations in Pooler.
“After the last presidential election, it was such a nightmare. I just resigned. It wasn’t worth it,” said former Pooler poll worker, Beverly Waters.
Waters says poll workers like her were working around the clock to give voters their chance to vote. With almost 25,000 people living in Pooler, there are just three polling locations. During the 2018 Guburnatorial election, residents were waiting outside in lines until close to 10:30 at night.
“I think, ultimately, my colleagues truly do want to make sure that all voting is fair, that citizens have easy access to the polls; that we mediate these wait times," said Lang.
In Wednesday’s special called meeting, the Chatham County Board of Elections made it clear that despite promises, more polling locations aren’t coming to Pooler - at least, not right now.
A year ago, to change or add a polling location, the Board of Elections had to advertise a vote to do so 10 days before. A new Georgia law changed that to 30 days - and polling locations must be decided on two months ahead of the election.
After missing their deadline, board members say they just found out about the new law within the last week or so. The new law took effect July 1.
“This has been on going for years, so my question is, 'why are we just now addressing it and why with the change in the law, why was somebody not on top of it," Waters questioned.
Pooler city leaders say they want many more polling locations, but legally. If they broke voting code, the election would be called into question, including potential lawsuits.
“We are not in the business of ignoring state law, and we are not in the business of enforcing invalid elections," said Pooler’s assistant city attorney.
Instead, the board decided on tactics to alleviate congestion and overcrowding in Pooler elections, such as early voting at City Hall in Pooler, and more voting machines at the existing Pooler polling locations.
“We have to make sure that we follow all of those guidelines. My concern is, if we missed that opportunity and we missed that, then what others might we be missing," Lang said.
The board says they will start preparing now to have new locations open by the March 2020 elections for the presidential primary.
