Color casing ceremony held at Fort Stewart for team deploying to Iraq

FT. STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A color casing ceremony was held Thursday for the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade’s 258th Movement Control Team.
The ceremony at Fort Stewart was for the brigades’ upcoming deployment to Iraq.
The commander of the team tells WTOC they will be coordinating and planning the distribution of logistics across the area of operations.
“Anything from food to water, clothing, anything that’s needed parts for equipment, new equipment, we track it. It’s kind of like Amazon or UPS where you get a tracking number, your parts are tracked, they’re delivered, you get an estimated arrival," said Gardenia Dorado Ocasio, Commander, 258th Movement Control Team.
The team will be deployed for nine months.
