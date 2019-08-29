Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 8-29-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger just south of the area through Sunday. Atlantic moisture, not associated with Dorian, will bring a chance for showers and storms this weekend. Hurricane Dorian could impact our area beginning Monday. Tides will remain very high and coastal flooding is likely.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies, lows 65-69.
Friday will see partly cloudy skies, highs 86-91.
Friday night will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for mainly coastal showers, lows 70-73.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Our forecast Tuesday through Friday may be wet and breezy depending on the track of Dorian.
Tropics:
Hurricane Dorian will continue to the northwest into Saturday becoming a category 3 hurricane. Landfall Is expected in central Florida Monday as a category 4 hurricane. Dorian is forecast to significantly slow down by Monday and may linger over the southeast through Friday.
