Jeff Davis star Kirby commits to Murray State

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - Jeff Davis star Ja’Queze Kirby says he’ll play his college basketball in the same blue and gold as he did with the Yellow Jackets.
The 6′6 star forward committed to Murray State Wednesday, tweeting his pledge announcement.
Kirby averaged just short of 23 points a game during his junior year, while also grabbing 16 rebounds a contest and six assists a game.
Murray State won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Title last season, led by the NBA’s 2nd overall pick Ja Morant.
