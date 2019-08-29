Masonic Lodge at Thunderbolt holding cookout fundraiser

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the Masonic Lodge #693 in Thunderbolt are hoping a monthly cookout will help them raise money to help those in the community, and more.
They also hope the cookout will build up a fund to keep their lodge in working order should any major storms head our way.
One of the members explained how that money has come in handy during recent storm events.
“A couple years ago, we had to replace the roof on the building. It got messed up by a storm. Instead of putting the shingles back on it, we decided to spend a little extra money - and this came out of the charity fund, and we put a metal roof on it," said David Blissett, Thunderbolt Masonic Lodge.
The group cooked the barbecue on Wednesday. Pickups for plates will be held Thursday at the lodge between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
