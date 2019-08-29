Mayor, Army Corps of Engineers sign beach renewal agreement for Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island serves as Savannah’s first line of defense when it comes to tropical weather.
The beach took a beating from winds and waves during hurricanes Matthew and Irma.
Tybee’s mayor and the Army Corps of Engineers signed a $13 million deal to help the barrier island. The deal will allow the Corps of Engineers to move over one million cubic yards of sand to Tybee’s beaches. The partnership adds protection for the community against future storm damage.
The beach work is slated to go from this November to January of 2020 so that they don’t interrupt the tourism season or sea turtle nests.
$2.6 million from the deal comes from the City of Tybee. The federal funds came through a congressional appropriation following hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.
“This project actually marks the third renourishment that we’ve conducted in five years," said Col. Daniel Hibner, Commander of the Corps, Savannah District. "These projects result, of course, in a better beach, but more importantly, it provides a margin of safety for the citizens that live around this area, and it seems somewhat fitting that right now, we have a threat looming in the Atlantic as we sit here, but it’s a real reminder for why these types of projects are so important, because we are able to get this type of work done and provide some additional protection.”
“All in all, this is about a team effort, and guess who’s going to benefit from it? Not only the citizens of Tybee Island, not only the citizens of Chatham County, but all the citizens that come and enjoy this beautiful beach; this treasure that we have here," U.S. Representative Buddy Carter said.
Like many coastal cities, Tybee officials are preparing for a potential impact from Hurricane Dorian.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.