Port Wentworth Police looking for armed, dangerous aggravated assault suspect

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth Police are asking for the public’s help to find an armed and dangerous suspect.
Police say Jeremiah Gardner is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving a stolen firearm.
Officials say the crimes took place in Burke County, but Gardner’s father lives in Port Wentworth. According to witnesses, Gardner was last seen walking on Crossgate Road.
Anyone who knows Gardner’s whereabouts or happens to see him is asked to not approach him, but to call 911 instead. Anyone with more information should call Port Wentworth Police at 912.964.4360.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.