Savannah Police investigate shooting at 37th, Paulsen streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 37th and Paulsen streets Thursday morning.
According to the Savannah Police Department, the shooting was called in around 11:35 a.m. Officers responded and discovered a male with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives are on scene investigating and talking to witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call SPD’s tip line at (912) 525-3124.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.