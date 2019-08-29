Thursday: Drier, Sunnier, Day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the low to mid-70s across the area; warmest south of the Altamaha River and at the beaches. The forecast is dry this morning and drier air filters in through the day.
Temperatures warm into the mid-80s by noon; peaking near 90° in many spots this afternoon. There is only a slight chance of an isolated shower, or two, along the sea breeze this afternoon.
Coastal flooding is likely around high tide this evening – highest around 8 p.m. today. The forecast remains dry tonight and it’ll be a bit cooler. Some communities wake up to temperatures in the 60s Friday morning, under plenty of sunshine. Friday afternoon features upper 80s and lower 90s with isolated showers along the coast.
Heads Up - The risk of coastal flooding is high around evening high tides into the weekend.
We’ll also be watching for affects from Dorian as it approaches the southeast coast. Nasty weather is “most possible” Labor Day into the middle of next week. You can continue to get updates on WTOC-TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter