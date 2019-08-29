Thursday Morning Update: Dorian’s timeline has slowed

A few options are still on the table. If Dorian makes landfall in south Florida and continues into the Gulf, we’ll see little to nothing. If it remains offshore by more than 100 miles, then we’ll also see little to nothing. But, if Dorian makes landfall anywhere between Palm Beach and Jacksonville and then turns northward along the coast or over the Florida Peninsula – various levels of severe weather would be possible locally. If impacts do occur – nasty weather will not arrive until later Labor Day or Tuesday.