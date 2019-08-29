Thursday Morning Update: Dorian’s timeline has slowed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dorian continues to gain strength as a category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph; moving northwest, north of Puerto Rico. A general northwest track is likely through Friday.
*There remains a lot of uncertainty in the extended portion of the forecast*.
High pressure builds north of Dorian this weekend. High pressure will tend to cause a westward bend in Dorian’s track towards Florida.
A landfall between south Florida and the Georgia coasts are all still possible. Exact location of landfall is still ‘up in the air’. A strike between Cape Canaveral and Miami is most likely as of Thursday morning. But, there is still room for this to shift northward.
At least indirect impacts to the U.S. southeast coast are certain this weekend and early next week. The extent of impact is still unknown. Impacts are most-likely to occur later late Sunday further south and early next work-week further up the coast and across the southeast.
What sort of impacts will the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry see?
A few options are still on the table. If Dorian makes landfall in south Florida and continues into the Gulf, we’ll see little to nothing. If it remains offshore by more than 100 miles, then we’ll also see little to nothing. But, if Dorian makes landfall anywhere between Palm Beach and Jacksonville and then turns northward along the coast or over the Florida Peninsula – various levels of severe weather would be possible locally. If impacts do occur – nasty weather will not arrive until later Labor Day or Tuesday.
What should you do right now?
Check the forecast at least twice a day; once in the morning and another time in the evening. Review your hurricane supply list and general safety plan. This advice would be given for any storm in the Atlantic that has the potential to impact our region.
What is new this morning?
Data has indicted that Dorian will slow down as it approaches the southeast coast for the past couple days. This morning’s forecast from the National Hurricane Center features that slow-down, with Dorian forecast to still be off the Florida coast early Monday morning. Even if our area does see severe impacts – they may not arrive until early next work-week; later Monday or Tuesday.
You can catch updates on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.