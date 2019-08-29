Tybee Island officials concerned Hurricane Dorian could bring flooding

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials in cities across the Coastal Empire are monitoring Hurricane Dorian. That includes the city of Tybee.
While Highway 80 flooding affects Tybee, it’s actually up to the Chatham County Police Department to monitor it Thursday night, as waters could get above 10 feet, which would cause it to flood.
While Chatham Police monitor the road, Tybee officials are monitoring the beach-goers for the holiday weekend. Dorian can increase the chances for dangerous water conditions, regardless of whether or not it makes landfall in the Coastal Empire.
“Be prepared for the possibility that perhaps it hits as a very strong storm, say Jacksonville area, and we will definitely feel affects from that and also, you know, we could have a situation where it’s a sunny, beautiful weekend out here. “We’re going to have some serious rip currents and high surf, so that’s something else to consider, and our lifeguards will shut down the beach if they need to,” Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman said.
