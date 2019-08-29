Uncle identifies victims in triple-homicide of Montgomery Biscuits player’s family

Matthew Bernard is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. (Source: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Department)
By WSFA Staff | August 28, 2019 at 3:27 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 2:38 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New details have emerged after the wife and child of a Montgomery Biscuits player were murdered in a triple-homicide.

Bryant Bernard told WSLS-TV Blake Bivens’ wife, Emily, the couple’s 14-month-old son, and Bivens’ mother-in-law Joan Bernard were killed by Matthew Bernard, Bivens’ brother-in-law. Bryant Bernard is the suspect’s uncle. The triple-homicide happened Tuesday morning in Pittsylvania County, Va., and officials have scheduled autopsies for all three victims.

Matthew Bernard is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
Bernard is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Video from the scene shows Bernard running naked from police, trying to choke a man in a parking lot, and eventually being subdued and arrested.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Blake Bivens, and Our Baseball Life, a resource guide for professional baseball families, said 100 percent of sales of a print designed by Emily Bivens will go to her husband.

The news of the crime prompted the canceling of Tuesday night’s double-header for the Biscuits and the Chattanooga Lookouts. The Montgomery Biscuits shared a statement from Montgomery Biscuits CEO and Managing Owner Lou Dibella Tuesday night:

Our Baseball Life also issued a statement:

We are devastated by the loss of our friend and fellow baseball wife, Emily Bivens, her son Cullen and her mother. Emily had an incredible heart for the Lord and shared His light to many through her writings in Baseball Chapel. She deeply loved this community of baseball women and was a comforting, kind soul to all who knew her. Our hearts are with her husband Blake and her family during this unimaginable time. . Emily designed one of the very first things we ever had in our shop, a print to remind us all that no matter where we go, we are always home when we’re together. The digital version is available in our shop and 100% of the proceeds will go to Emily’s husband, Blake. We hope this print, designed by our beautiful friend, will be a peaceful reminder of her love for this community. . We have also set up a GoFundMe account for those who want to donate directly. gofundme.com/f/emily-bivens-family-fund

According to the Biscuits, Blake Bivens is from Sutherlin, Va., and he was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Washington High School in Danville, Va. He was assigned to the Biscuits in 2019.

