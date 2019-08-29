United Way of the Coastal Empire seeking volunteers ahead of Hurricane Dorian

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - United Way of the Coastal Empire-Effingham County is seeking volunteers ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Holloway says they have already started outreach efforts. She says the need for volunteers is essential because if and after a disaster does impact the city, they are able to mobilize their volunteers ahead of time.
Holloway says they look to organize their volunteers ahead of time, so they are able to tell who is available. She says a volunteer’s role can be anything from clean-up efforts, to survival kit preparations.
Although volunteers are vital, Holloway says they are never put in risky situations.
“We obviously prize the safety of our volunteers and make sure that that’s on the forefront of our minds as we send volunteers out to homes and to businesses to help clean up," she said. “Clean-up is always needed. We also mobilize volunteers for helping with donations and making sure that we’re getting items to those in need."
